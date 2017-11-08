Arthur Haussermann may have been guilty of "reprehensible" behaviour, but he didn't deserve to die for it, jurors in the trial of two women accused of strangling the Winnipeg man to death have been told.

Raven Desjarlais, 30, and Clarissa Ponace, 32, are on trial charged with second-degree murder and arson in connection with the July 2014 killing. A jury began deliberating their fates Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say the 53-year-old victim and two accused had been drinking at a nearby bar when they returned to Haussermann's Hargrave Street apartment shortly before 2 a.m.

A condom found in the apartment containing both Ponace's and Haussermann's DNA indicates the two had sex sometime after their arrival, prosecutors said. Sometime later, Desjarlais, asleep on a couch, awoke to find a naked Haussermann stroking her leg.

Accused says she was too intoxicated

Prosecutors allege Desjarlais, alone or with Ponace's help, assaulted Haussermann and then strangled him with an electrical cord. After he was dead, he was stabbed two times.

"Did Raven Desjarlais have a right to feel angry when she woke up to the deceased rubbing her leg? Absolutely," Crown attorney Mike Himmelman said in a closing address to jurors Monday. "You may find this behaviour creepy, you may even find him reprehensible, but does that justify what happened to Arthur Haussermann?"

Desjarlais has admitted to manslaughter in Haussermann's death but argues she was too intoxicated by pills and alcohol to form the intention to kill.

Himmelmann said security video at the bar and at Haussermann's apartment contradict Desjarlais' claim of extreme intoxication.

Crown says accused knew what she was doing

A pathologist testified it would have taken four to six minutes to strangle Haussermann.

"Think about the dexterity, the strength, the determination it would take to do that to someone," Himmelman said. "Does that evidence not point to someone who appreciated or at least knew what they were doing?"

Fires were set in a bedroom and the kitchen before the two accused fled the apartment, jurors heard. Ponace's fingerprints were found on a bottle of Javex that was poured over Haussermann's body and bed, showing she had a hand in trying to to cover up the killing or ensuring Haussermann was dead, Himmelmann said.

Desjarlais' lawyer argued her client had a past history of sexual abuse and "lost control" when she awoke to Haussermann touching her.