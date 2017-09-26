Arthur Fitzner, 51, was last seen in Thompson and hasn’t communicated with family or friends since Aug. 20. (RCMP)

Police in Manitoba put out a call for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month.

Arthur Fitzner, 51, was last seen in Thompson, Man. and hasn't communicated with family or friends since Aug. 20.

Thompson RCMP received a missing person report on Sept. 11.

On Tuesday, RCMP said they are concerned for Fitzner's well-being and asked anyone with information to call them.

Police believe Fitzner might have travelled to The Pas, Flin Flon, or to the Winnipeg area.

Anyone with information can call 204-677-6911.