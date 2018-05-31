Alleged arsonist already charged with 16 fires accused of lighting 8 more

Winnipeg police have laid new arson charges against a Winnipeg man already facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a string of fires across the city this spring.

Earlier this month, the 19-year-old man was charged with lighting 16 fires between May 1-9 in Winnipeg's downtown, West End and North End.

After further investigation by members of the major crimes and crime analysis units, police laid eight further arson charges against the same suspect this week, in connection with other fires set during the same time period.

One of the fires destroyed a pair of detached garages in the 600 block of Sheppard Street. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

The combined damage from all 24 fires is estimated at $587,250.

The arsonist primarily targeted garages, garbage and recycling bins, and fences in various neighbourhoods, according to police. They allege the suspect also set fire to one house on Manford Close in The Maples and a utility trailer on Furby Street.

The new fires he is accused of setting are:

A garage fire in the 100 block of Furby Street.

A garbage bin fire in the 300 block of Simcoe Street.

A fence set on fire in the 400 block of Simcoe Street.

A recycling bin fire in the 300 block of Beverley Street.

A garage set on fire in the 600 block of Home Street.

A garage set on fire in the 600 block of Furby Street.

A garage fire, which spread to a second garage, in the 900 block of Cathedral Avenue.

A utility trailer set on fire in the 600 block of Furby Street.

Police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray previously told media the suspect does not have a history of arsons and was not known to police.

Murray also previously said police believe the suspect, who lives in the Amber Trails area, did not know the victims of the fires.

