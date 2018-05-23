Winnipeg police arrest pair after tools pawned

Winnipeg police have arrested a man and a woman after they allegedly pawned a share of $32,000 worth of tools stolen from his employer.

Officers arrested a 56-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both of Winnipeg, at a residence on Redwood Avenue near Salter Street on Monday.

The charges were the culmination of an investigation that began 12 months earlier.

Police were alerted after a woman pawned several items in May 2017. A man tried to sell similar items as long ago as 2013, police said.

A man allegedly stole $32,800 worth of tools from his employer from May to July 2015. He started selling the stolen tools in May 2013 and she started selling them in April 2014, police said.

Police recovered $20,200 worth of stolen property.

The man is charged with theft over $5,000 and the woman is charged with possessing goods obtained by crime over $5,000.