Winnipeg police have arrested a fourth suspect in the beating death of a man last summer.

Matthew Marjanovic has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 13, 2017, death of Mustafa Peyawary in Winnipeg. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Matthew Marjanovic, 29, was arrested after the police tactical support unit pulled a vehicle over on the St. Vital Bridge Friday evening.

A Canada-wide warrant had earlier been issued for Marjanovic.

Winnipeg police say he has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 13, 2017 beating death of Mustafa Peyawary, a Winnipeg man who was found unresponsive in a Fort Richmond apartment.

At the time, police said Peyawary had been assaulted over an extended period of time and the attack was not believed to be random.

This is the second arrest this month in connection with Peyawary's death.

Earlier in January, Vancouver police located and arrested a 25-year-old man after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest. Winnipeg police brought the suspect back to Winnipeg on Jan. 12. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police have already charged Damir Kulic, 27, of Vancouver, and Ahamed Althaaf Ismail, 29, of Edmonton, with first-degree murder in Peyawary's death.