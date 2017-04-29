A teenager has been charged after two bomb threats at Winnipeg's St. Vital Centre on Friday.

The first threat was reported around 4:20 p.m., Winnipeg police said, and officers and members of the canine unit went to the shopping mall.

A second bomb threat came in at 5:20 p.m. while police were still at the mall.

Police and mall security worked together and concluded that both threats were unfounded.

The investigation led police to Bishop Grandin Boulevard between River Road and St. Mary's Road, where they arrested an 18-year-old man.

The teenager was charged with two counts of public mischief.