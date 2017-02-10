Two teenage boys, age 15 and 17, have been charged with robbery and weapons-related offences after allegedly luring people into traps.

The first incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 when a pizza delivery driver was confronted and robbed on the 200 block of Oakview Avenue in East Kildonan, police said.

The suspects ordered food with the intention of robbing the driver, police allege.

Then just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 30, two males were robbed after they went to a house on the 100 block of Leighton Avenue, in North Kildonan, to buy an iPhone that was listed for sale online.

The two were confronted at the home by two teens, one of whom had a large machete, police said. The potential iPhone buyers were robbed of cash. No one was injured.

Police then set up a sting, responding to the same ad on Feb. 8.

After making arrangements to meet at the same home, investigators arrived and arrested the teens, who were armed with a machete and a revolver-style pellet gun, police said.