The RCMP are warning the public about a man they are trying to find after an attempted armed robbery at a business in Thompson, Man.

Ian Mervin Paupanekis, 31, is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him is urged to contact police immediately.

He is facing multiple firearms offences, including pointing a gun during the robbery attempt on Nov. 17.

Anyone with information about Paupanekis is asked to call the Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website or by texting TIPMAN plus a message to CRIMES (274637).