Igloos and huskies on the roof of the Winnipeg Art Gallery make an image of Canada's far north.

With a fresh layer of recently fallen snow, the gallery is inviting kids and their parents to come down and experience Inuit art and culture as part of its roof-top party Arctic Chill Out.

The annual event aims to celebrate life in the arctic expose children to the WAG's vast collection of Inuit art, in support of it's Inuit Art Centre initiative.

"So we really wanted to share that with the city and it's a really wonderful way to connect with the north and learn about Inuit culture through their art," said Allison Moore, youth programs director at the WAG, in an interview with CBC's Weekend Morning.

WAG board member Fred Ford makes the igloos every year.

"He knows a lot about the north, and he's been there and of course has relatives there," Moore said. "Fred is really enthusiastic and he's wonderful to talk to, he's full of knowledge so he's a great resource to have."

There will also be shovels so kids can make their own snow forts. Two Siberian huskies, Shilo and Scout, will be there too.

Among the art on display is an exhibition of prints by Pitaloosie Saila, spanning her 60-year career as a printmaker, as well as the "Insurgence Resurgence" exhibition of contemporary Indigenous art.

Stories and music will be provided by Christine Gordon-Tootoo and Duncan Mercredi, telling the story of Sedna, the sea goddess.

There will also be bannock making and tea to warm people up.

This is the third year the WAG has put on its Arctic Chill Out event. Tickets are $20 per family and include access to all the gallery's exhibitions.