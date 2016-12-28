It's the time of year when many of us have a list of resolutions about a mile long but for a Winnipeg stroke survivor, her list was simple — be able to clean her house again and dance the tango.

Spoiler alert: April Takacz did both.

"It felt great," said Takacz, who used to be a figure skater — something she knew she would never be able to do again because of a brace she's now forced to wear.

"If I take it off I can't even step one foot without falling down because I have what you call drop foot."

In 2006, Takacs suffered an aneurysm while driving to work. She went to the hospital and had a stroke while recovering there from the aneurysm.

"I think it was the nurse that asked me to rate my pain and I said 10. She gave me a shot and I don't remember anything for a month and a half," Takacz recalled.

Shortly after the stroke, Takacs said she started to dream about dancing after going to an occupational therapist at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

"She asked me to list the top 10 things that I miss after I had my stroke. Would you believe that number one was cleaning?" Takacs said with a laugh.

Her number two was dancing — something she's proud to finally be doing with the help of her husband, who kept a promise to learn how to tango.

"At the end we did a little dip," Takacs said adding a physiotherapist was nearby to catch her if she fell down.