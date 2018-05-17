Body of missing woman April Carpenter pulled from Red River, family says

Family of April Carpenter have confirmed the missing 23-year-old woman's body was found in the Red River in Winnipeg Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the riverbank near the intersection of Kildonan Drive and Henderson Highway around noon on Wednesday after receiving a report a body had been found.

Members of the Winnipeg police underwater search and recovery unit recovered the body.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the female, but on Facebook Thursday, NDP MLA Nahanni Fontaine said family had given her permission to "let community know that April's body was located yesterday."

Fontaine and fellow NDP MLA Bernadette Smith arranged for Carpenter's family members and a family spokesperson to speak to media after question period at the Manitoba Legislature Thursday.

They confirmed it was Carpenter's body that police pulled from the Red River.

Police had asked the public for help finding Carpenter Tuesday, nearly three weeks after she went missing.

She had last been seen in the city's West End on April 26.

Police said the cause of death has not been confirmed and an autopsy is pending.

