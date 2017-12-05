Three people are in hospital — two in unstable condition, one in stable — after suffering injuries in a fire that has destroyed a Winnipeg apartment building.

Eleven other people had to be rescued from the top floor of the three-storey structure, while six people got out on their own.

Damage to the building, at 489 Furby Street near Ellice Avenue, is so extensive it will need to be demolished, the fire chief told CBC News.

Emergency crews were called just before 11 p.m. Monday and were still spraying water at the apartment at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, coating nearby trees in thick layers of ice.

One fire truck is frozen in place in front of the building.

It's an old building and the stubborn flames are still going, trapped in spaces inside, fire officials said.

The building next door also was evacuated as a precaution. A city transit bus was brought in to shelter evacuees.

The public is asked to avoid the area as many roads have been barricaded by police.

Ellice is shut down between Langside and Sherbrook streets, while Langside is blocked between Sargent Avenue and Ellice.

Crews expect to be on scene for another couple of hours.