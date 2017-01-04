A Winnipeg family had a shocking end to the year after a rock covered in anti-Semitic slurs was left on their front steps.

At around 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve, the family arrived at their home in the Wolseley neighbourhood and found a red gift bag. Inside was a large rock wrapped in a ribbon, according a news release from B'nai Brith Canada, a Jewish organization.

On the ribbon were the words, "Jude bitch get out of the nighberhood."

When the family took the ribbon off, they found the rock was painted with a swastika and another message — "Die Jew bitch."

B'nai Brith's Amanda Hohmann says anti-Semitic incidents such as this are 'definitely unusual for Winnipeg.' (Submitted)

The bright red paint also said, "Einsatzgruppen," referencing paramilitary death squads in Nazi Germany.

The homeowners were shocked and horrified to find the message, according to B'nai Brith.

"While incidents like this happen with relative frequency in other parts of the country, it's definitely unusual for Winnipeg," Amanda Hohmann, national director of B'nai Brith's League for Human Rights, said in the news release.

"Overall numbers of anti-Semitic incidents have dropped dramatically there in recent years, so this has to be quite shocking to the community."

The rock was wrapped in a ribbon with more anti-Semitic slurs. (Submitted)

Winnipeg police, including the service's hate crimes coordinator, are investigating the incident, according to B'nai Brith.

"We will continue to work closely with the family involved, as well as Winnipeg police, to ensure that this incident is treated with the seriousness that it deserves, and that this does not result in a general increase in anti-Semitism in Winnipeg," Hohmann added.