Manitoba's highest court has ruled that a man formerly sentenced as a youth for the daylight killing of a total stranger will now instead be sentenced as an adult — to life in prison.

Anthony James Nick McClements, now 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2013 killing of 20-year-old Nigel Dixon. He was sentenced last year to four years in prison, plus three years community supervision.

The appeal court ruled the sentencing judge did not address whether the Crown had rebutted the presumption of diminished moral culpability or whether a youth sentence would be long enough to hold McClements accountable for his crime.

"The record shows that [McClements] has made progress in his efforts at rehabilitation," Justice Barbara Hamilton wrote in a decision released Monday. "However, this progress to date does not hold him accountable for his offending behaviour by this random, violent and unexplained murder."

Nigel Dixon, 20, was shot and killed in a case of mistaken identity while walking on Langside Street in April 2013. (Submitted)

Dixon and three friends were walking down a lane way between Langside Street and Young Street near Ellice Avenue when they were surrounded by up to eight males, all members or associates of the Mad Cowz street gang.

On the order of a senior gang member, the group demanded to know what gang Dixon and his friends were "down with," a sentencing hearing was previously told.

A young woman in the group replied they weren't with a gang but "from the rez" and were allowed to go on their way.

McClements and four cohorts followed Dixon and his friends as they cut between two houses on Langside Street.

McClements pulled out a handgun and fired five shots into Dixon's back, hip and torso. He died later in hospital.

McClements will be eligible for day parole in late 2019 and full parole in March 2021.