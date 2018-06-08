Anthony Bourdain was a dream dinner guest, Winnipeg foodie remembers

Brandon Boone was lucky enough to dine with his dream dinner guest.

The Winnipeg foodie shared a meal with Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef and travel host who died on Friday at 61.

"In my perfect world, if there was one person that I could have chosen to have a meal with, I did it," said Boone, the former Flavours Magazine editor and CBC food columnist.

"That kind of checked the box," he said. "After that, I don't think there was anyone else that could have given me that kind of culinary stardom experience that he did."

Bourdain, a renowned cook who travelled the world exploring cuisine and culture, died by suicide. He was found dead in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he had been working on an upcoming episode of his CNN program.

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller," the network said in a statement on Friday. "His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

His death shocked food enthusiasts around the world.

Boone, who now works in public relations, interviewed him in 2006 when Bourdain visited Winnipeg on a book tour.

They met in the kitchen of the former Osborne eatery Bistro 7¼. They cooked one of Bourdain's signature dishes, steak and frites, and dined together.

He was down to earth, Boone remembers.

"People say this all the time: 'I think we'd be best friends if we were together in real life.' I really had that feeling after he left. I felt like calling him up next time and saying, 'Do you want to hang out?'"

Though they didn't meet again, they messaged each other on social media.

Boone asked the occasional question about cooking and the world-famous chef graciously replied.

Boone was in awe of the places the renowned chef visited, the food he tasted and the people he met.

"After meeting the guy and following his social media feeds, it seemed like he had the perfect job, the perfect life," said Boone. "The world was his oyster, to use a food metaphor."

His impact on the cooking scene was immeasurable, Boone said. Hardly a chef had not heard of him or followed a piece of his advice.

Boone looked up to him.

"And now that he's gone, what do you do? I'm not sure who will fill that void."

Bourdain graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1978 and rose through the New York ranks, branching out to own restaurants in other cities.

He began to gain wider public attention with the release of Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, a book published in 2000, and the followup the next year, Cook's Tour: In Search of the Perfect Meal Country.

Bourdain was honest in retelling his struggles with heroin addiction.

As he branched out into television opportunities, he became known for his acerbic style, admitting to CBC he had honed a role as a "provocateur."

But he took the intersection of food, culture and politics seriously, preferring to visit local markets and food stalls rather than high-end restaurants.

Bourdain said in a 2016 interview he was "dismayed" at a recent tide in the world of xenophobia and anti-migrant sentiment.

"If you travel as long as I have and as much as I have, and you meet as many people and spend time with them, in countries that we're supposed to hate and who are supposed to hate us, when you see how mostly similar people are, particularly when sitting around a table, it makes it very, very hard [to see]," he said.

