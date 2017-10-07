The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is losing two more staffers.

Susan Vella, the commission's lead lawyer, has left "effectively immediately," according to a note from chief commissioner Marion Buller on the commission's website on Saturday.

Toronto lawyer Susan Vella has left the inquiry. (CBC)

The inquiry will also lose Aimeé Craft, the director of research, who will return to her job at the University of Ottawa on Nov. 1.

Buller said she was "disappointed" to learn Craft decided to return the university's faculty of law.

The inquiry has already lost several key employees since it launched.

Aimeé Craft will return to her job at the University of Ottawa on Nov. 1. (Chris Glover/CBC)

More to come.