When Eric Metrow went to drive around his small Manitoba community Friday night he came face-to-face with an officer dressed in camouflage holding a rifle, he says.

RCMP tactical units and police cars shut down roads east of Anola, Man. — which is about 40 kilometres east of Winnipeg — starting around 9 p.m. Friday evening and into Saturday morning, Metrow said.

Other Anola area residents took to social media to ask what was going on in their community. RCMP have not released any information about the incident.

Metrow was driving with a friend around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. He was headed eastbound on Highway 15 toward Provincial Road 302 when he was stopped by two police cars parked in the middle of the road without their lights on. Between the cars was a man holding a flashlight, he said.

"This guy was dressed in full camo. He had a balaclava on, holding an M16 [rifle]," Metrow said.

"We are like, 'Okay. Whatever is going on, this is not right.'"

Metrow and his friend asked the man what was going on and he told them to turn their truck around.

"So I asked him a question, 'What's going on? I have a right to know.' He was like, 'I am not allowed to tell you,'" Metrow said.

Metrow and his friend drove toward Airport Road, just west of Provincial Road 302, where he said they saw four RCMP vehicles along the side of the road.

'Definitely not a drug bust'

"[There was a] surveillance truck, SWAT team truck, and a big camper — I'm guessing for people to sleep in — and a tactical unit, all packed on the side, all lined up and ready to go for whatever was happening," he said.

They decided to drive the detour to Oakwood Road, north of Highway 15, and ended up on Provincial Road 302. The friends arrived on the other side of the blocked-off area so Metrow decided he would try to see if he could get any more information.

"I'm like, 'What's going on, is there like a drug bust happening?' The guy was like, 'No, definitely not a drug bust,'" Metrow said.

He went to a friend's house, which was located very close to the police presence, and had to pass the scene again on his way home around 2 a.m. Metrow said the police were still there.

Many people from the Anola area posted questions about the incident on social media. On Saturday morning people online said that the roads were re-opened.

We still don't know what's happening in my town. No one reporting anything yet Hwy 15 has been closed since 9 last night. #Anola #incident — Mindola (@MindyJoss) January 7, 2017

"To me it was just odd because you don't see that every day. It was a little bit frightening because it was a little bit close to home, and stuff like that shouldn't be happening close to home," Metrow said.