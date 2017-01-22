A stretch of Highway 15 just east of Anola, Man., was closed on Sunday afternoon as fire crews battled a blaze at a house.

Firefighters from Oakbank and Anola responded to the fire on the edge of the community, located about 35 kilometres east of Winnipeg, around 3:30 p.m.

While a family lives in the house, only one person was home when the fire started and was able to get out safely, said Jeff Hudson, the Rural Municipality of Springfield fire chief.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Hudson said the house is likely a total loss.

The stretch of highway was closed in order to allow the fire trucks a place to set up, Hudson added.