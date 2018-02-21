Angled parking in the east Exchange District is here to say after city traffic engineers declared a Bannatyne Avenue experiment a success.

In 2017, the City of Winnipeg transformed a one-block stretch of Bannatyne Avenue — between Rorie Street and Waterfront Drive — into a one-way, westbound street to accommodate a back-in angled parking pilot project.​

The move to diagonal parking created 10 new parking spaces on the south side of Bannatyne Avenue. In a report to city council's public works committee, traffic engineers declared the pilot project a success.

Acting transportation manager Brad Neirinck wrote diagonal parking had no adverse effect on traffic in the east side of the Exchange District. He also said two non-scientific public opinion surveys yielded anecdotal support for the change.

In order to make diagonal parking on Bannatyne Avenue permanent, the city plans to spend $108,000 on new curbs.

The city now plans to test angled parking on a one-block stretch of McDermot Avenue, also between Rorie Street and Waterfront Drive, Neirinck wrote in a separate report to council's public works committee.

This move would create another 10 new parking spaces.

The city tried angled parking on a stretch of Bannatyne Avenue in the east Exchange District last summer to create 10 more on-street parking spots. The move is now permanent. (CBC)

Area Coun. Mike Pagtakhan also wants the city to study the feasibility of angled parking on Pacific Avenue and Rupert Avenue, from Main Street to Lily Street. A motion authored by Pagtakhan will go before public works committee next week.

In a fourth report, the city wants to create a $2-million streetscaping and road-renewal project that will improve James Avenue, Bertha Street and Amy Street on the east side of the Exchange District.

This would be over and above money diverted from a dormant plan to build a parkade along James Avenue. In 2017, council approved a plan to redirect $5 million set aside for the parkade into Dutch elm disease control and general streetscaping in the Exchange.