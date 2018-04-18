The lawyer for a woman convicted of concealing the remains of six dead infants in a storage locker said he will look for another way to get his client released after her bail was denied.

In his decision Friday, Court of Appeal Justice Michel Monnin said he didn't approve of a plan to have Andrea Giesbrecht, 44, live in her home until her appeal can be heard.

"As a result of that, we are going to submit another plan and place of residence if we can determine one that is appropriate," said Giesbrecht's lawyer Greg Brodsky.

Monnin said the case was unprecedented and the "accused has been found guilty of a number of serious crimes." If Giesbrecht could be released in a controlled, structured setting, Monnin said he would be prepared to consider granting bail.

The infant remains, which medical experts testified were at or near full term, were found by U-Haul employees in 2014 after Giesbrecht failed to keep up with her payments.

She was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison last July.

Before the trial, Giesbrecht lived at a home operated by the Elizabeth Fry Society of Manitoba, but the facility doesn't house federally-sentenced prisoners.

Brodsky said he was not sure of another option for Giesbrecht, but they were looking into alternatives before making another bail application.

He said the sentence imposed on Giesbrecht was "extraordinarily harsh" given she wasn't charged with killing the infants. Brodsky argued during the bail hearing that Giesbrecht was saving the bodies in plastic bags and containers, not disposing of them. He also argued there was no proof the babies were born alive.

Giesbrecht never testified and the trial never heard a motive for her actions.

Crown attorney Jennifer Mann argued during the bail hearing that the sentence was reasonable and the grounds for appeal are frivolous.