Andrea Giesbrecht will learn her fate this afternoon in a case that shocked the country, and has taken more than two years to wind its way through the justice system.

Giesbrecht, 42, was charged with six counts of concealing infant remains on Oct. 20, 2014, after the bodies of six babies were found in a Winnipeg U-Haul storage locker she had been renting.

​Giesbrecht has pleaded not guilty to six counts of concealing infant remains. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of two years. Her trial began April 18, 2016 and lasted five months.

Manitoba provincial court judge Murray Thompson will deliver the verdict in the case at 2:00 p.m. and it will be broadcast live on CBC.ca.

The bodies of six infants after were found in a U-Haul storage locker in October 2014. (CBC)

Employees discovered an infant's limb after going in to clean out the locker because rental payments had not been made, and called Winnipeg police.

'It wasn't a disposal, she was saving'

In October, Giesbrecht's lawyer Greg Brodsky argued that "conceal means to hide, it does not mean to keep. Dispose means to get rid of, not to save."

In a phone interview last week with CBC, Brodsky maintained that position.

"Concealment is not a disposal. And the fact that she paid the money by way of contract to keep the products of conception would mean that she was saving them, not disposing of them," he said.

"It wasn't a disposal, she was saving. For what purpose I don't know."

Court heard that the bodies belonged to five boys and a girl, and were so badly decomposed the cause of death could not be determined.

During Andrea Giesbrecht's trail, court heard the remains of the infants were stored alongside household items and toys in a duffel bag. (Court Exhibit)

The court was also told a large Tupperware tub contained two bags, each with a body inside. There was also a smaller tote that contained one body and three pails which each contained a body.

One of the bags contained several other items including three toy cars, size 4 children's Scooby Doo underwear, an infant's socks, a plastic beaded necklace and McDonald's Happy Meal instructions for a toy.

A Winnipeg forensic pathologist testified that umbilical cords were attached to at least two babies' remains. One of the infants was found liquefied in a plastic bag, another as a skeleton with no tissue and another was encased in a concrete slab found in a bucket.

During the trial, Crown prosecutor Debbie Buors argued the dead infants were "carelessly packaged" and "cast aside," hidden away and unloved by the woman who did everything to conceal all of her pregnancies.

If the Crown could prove the babies were definitely born alive "we'd be here on a whole different set of charges," Buors said.

​The trial heard Giesbrecht had 10 therapeutic abortions between 1994 and 2011.

"The Crown has to prove the fact that it was an expected live birth. Because she had so many abortions, for what purpose we don't know, and so many deliveries, we don't know that she didn't expect all of them to be stillborn," said Brodsky.

He added that Giesbrecht is looking forward to putting the ordeal behind her.

'I've seen strange cases in my time. This is one of the stranger ones, or maybe the strangest,' said Greg Brodsky, the lawyer representing Andrea Giesbrecht. (CBC)

"In terms of the Supreme Court saying everyone is entitled to a speedy trial, this certainly has been the opposite of that," Brodsky said.

While a verdict will be delivered in the case this afternoon, there has never been an explanation as to why the remains were placed in the storage locker in the first place. It is likely a question that will never be answered.

"I've seen strange cases in my time. This is one of the stranger ones, or maybe the strangest," Brodsky said.