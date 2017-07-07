Andrea Giesbrecht, who disposed of the remains of six infants in a U-Haul storage locker, will be back in court on Friday for sentencing submissions.

The 42-year-old Winnipeg woman was found guilty in February on six charges of disposing of the body of a dead child with intent to conceal the delivery.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of two years behind bars.

It is expected that submissions will take place and then court will reconvene for the judge's sentencing decision on another date.

The verdict was livestreamed and a judge has also given approval for media to stream the sentencing online.

Giesbrecht was free on bail until the hearing.

Remains found in storage locker

The infants' remains were found Oct. 20, 2014, by employees at the Winnipeg U-Haul storage facility in a locker Giesbrecht rented under her maiden name, Andrea Naworynski.

Employees called police after finding an infant's limb when they went in to clean out the locker because Giesbrecht defaulted on paying the rental bill. The bodies were found in plastic grocery bags, in some cases wrapped in towels and then sealed in household containers. One of the infants was found encased in concrete, and another in a substance similar to laundry detergent.

There was also a bag filled with other items, including toy cars, children's Scooby Doo underwear, infant-sized socks and McDonald's Happy Meal instructions for a toy.

Giesbrecht was arrested the same day.

She pleaded not guilty to all six charges.

Initially the Crown looked into laying homicide charges but abandoned the idea because autopsies gleaned no cause of death because of decomposition. Without that information, the Crown had no choice but to pursue a lesser charge.

DNA linked to Giesbrecht, husband

The lengthy trial began April 18, 2016 and heard from Giesbrecht's husband, son and friends, as well as U-Haul employees, police and forensic experts.

Due to the lesser charge, Giesbrecht couldn't be compelled to provide a blood sample. But police located her DNA on a sanitary napkin found in her closet.

Forensic biologist Christine Crossman testified that the DNA found on the sanitary napkin matched the babies found in the storage locker. DNA tests also linked the babies with Giesbrecht's husband, Jeremy Giesbrecht.

Andrea Giesbrecht, in a black coat, leaves a Winnipeg courthouse during her trial. (CBC)

​The trial also heard Giesbrecht had 10 therapeutic abortions between 1994 and 2011. An obstetrics and gynecology expert testified Giesbrecht was pregnant at least 18 times between the ages of 20 and 38.

All six infants were between 34 and 42 weeks of gestation and medical expert Dr. Sharon Naugler told the court the likelihood of Giesbrecht delivering six stillborn babies was one in 500 trillion.

During his testimony, Jeremy Giesbrecht said he knew about nine abortions, but was unaware there were other pregnancies. He told court he had a vasectomy in 2011, but did not go for a followup appointment to see if it was successful.

Throughout the trial, witnesses noted that the accused usually wore baggy clothing. When asked how his wife dressed, her husband loudly told court, "Boring, boring, boring." He testified that he wasn't aware of the storage locker.

''She wished to conceal the fact of their birth'

In his guilty ruling in February, provincial court Judge Murray Thompson said all of the children were likely born alive and "there is no evidence of complications in these pregnancies."

As the mother of two sons, Giesbrecht understood birth and pregnancy, he said.

"All of her actions lead to one conclusion, that Giesbrecht was aware these children were likely to have been born alive and she wished to conceal the fact of their birth."

RAW: Judge's full decision in Andrea Giesbrecht case49:28

Giesbrecht herself did not testify during the trial and no explanation was offered as to why the remains were placed in the storage locker.

Her defence lawyer, Greg Brodsky, said Giesbrecht was not happy with the ruling, but was glad the judicial process was coming to an end. He said she would wait for details of the sentence before deciding whether to appeal.

When asked if he knew why his client kept the bodies of her dead children in a locker, Brodsky said, "No."