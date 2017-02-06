A woman charged with concealing the remains of six infants in a Winnipeg U-Haul storage locker will learn her fate this afternoon, following a five-month trial last year.

Andrea Giesbrecht, 42, has pleaded not guilty to all six counts of disposing of the dead body of a child with intent to conceal the fact its mother delivered it. She was charged Oct. 20, 2014, and her trial began April 18.

Provincial court Judge Murray Thompson will deliver his decision at 2 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast live on CBC.ca.

Each charge, upon conviction, carries a maximum sentence of two years.

The infants' remains were found in a U-Haul storage locker in Winnipeg in October 2014. (CBC)

The remains were found in the locker that Giesbrecht had been renting.

Employees had discovered an infant's limb after going in to clean out the locker because rental payments had not been made, and called Winnipeg police.

'It wasn't a disposal, she was saving'

In October, Giesbrecht's lawyer, Greg Brodsky, argued that "conceal means to hide, it does not mean to keep. Dispose means to get rid of, not to save."

In a phone interview last week with CBC, Brodsky maintained that position.

"Concealment is not a disposal. And the fact that she paid the money by way of contract to keep the products of conception would mean that she was saving them, not disposing of them," he said.

"It wasn't a disposal; she was saving. For what purpose I don't know."

Court heard that the bodies belonged to five boys and a girl, and were so badly decomposed that the causes of death could not be determined.

During Giesbrecht's trail, court heard the remains of the infants were stored alongside household items and toys in a duffel bag. (Court Exhibit)

The court was also told a large Tupperware tub contained two bags, each with remains inside. There was also a smaller tote that contained one body and three pails that each contained a body.

One of the bags contained several other items, including three toy cars, size 4 children's Scooby Doo underwear, an infant's socks, a plastic beaded necklace and McDonald's Happy Meal instructions for a toy.

A Winnipeg forensic pathologist testified that umbilical cords were attached to the remains of at least two babies. One of the infants was found liquefied in a plastic bag, another as a skeleton with no tissue and another was encased in a concrete slab found in a bucket.

During the trial, Crown prosecutor Debbie Buors argued the dead infants were "carelessly packaged" and "cast aside," hidden away and unloved by the woman who did everything to conceal all of her pregnancies.

If the Crown could prove the babies were definitely born alive "we'd be here on a whole different set of charges," Buors said.

​The trial heard Giesbrecht had 10 therapeutic abortions between 1994 and 2011.

"The Crown has to prove the fact that it was an expected live birth. Because she had so many abortions, for what purpose we don't know, and so many deliveries, we don't know that she didn't expect all of them to be stillborn," said Brodsky.

He added that Giesbrecht is looking forward to putting the ordeal behind her.

'I've seen strange cases in my time. This is one of the stranger ones, or maybe the strangest,' said Greg Brodsky, Giesbrecht's lawyer. (CBC)

"In terms of the Supreme Court saying everyone is entitled to a speedy trial, this certainly has been the opposite of that," Brodsky said.

While a ruling will be delivered Monday afternoon, there has never been an explanation as to why the remains were placed in the storage locker — a question that may never be answered.

"I've seen strange cases in my time. This is one of the stranger ones, or maybe the strangest," Brodsky said.