A woman convicted of hiding infant remains in a storage unit dodged an unrelated fraud allegation last fall.

Andrea Giesbrecht, then 43, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison in July 2017 for concealing the remains of six infants in a U-Haul locker in Winnipeg. She is serving her sentence outside Manitoba but appealing the conviction and seeking bail.

Marion Baronins and her son, Robert Baronins, named Giesbrecht and the Winnipeg Police Credit Union Limited in a $9,405.15 civil suit filed in February 2017. According to court documents obtained by CBC News, the Baronins withdrew their lawsuit Sept. 25, 2017.

Giesbrecht's defence has said she struggled with gambling addiction for more than a decade and has been charged with defrauding several people and businesses dating back to at least 2011.

She previously pleaded guilty to defrauding a senior of $7,850 after writing bad cheques and not repaying the woman.

In January 2016, Giesbrecht pleaded guilty to defrauding Employment and Income Assistance of more than $5,000 between December 2011 and May 2012.

Giesbrecht previously pleaded guilty to an unrelated fraud charge over $5,000 in April 2016 and had another fraud charge under $5,000 dropped as a result.

'Coercion and intimidation'

The Baronins originally argued Giesbrecht "manipulated" and "induced" Marion into removing thousands of dollars from her shared savings account with her son at the Winnipeg Police Credit Union Limited between August 2013 and Sept. 30, 2014.

Amy MacAngus with Hill Sokalski Walsh Olson LLP, which represented the credit union, declined to comment Monday, but in May 2017 court documents the firm denied it did anything wrong.​

Giesbrecht was often with Marion Baronins when the withdrawals were made through a teller or ATM at the credit union on William Avenue, according the Baronins' statement of claim.

That changed as of Sept. 15, 2013, when Giesbrecht started withdrawing money from the Baronins' account after getting her hands on their debit card and PIN "through coercion and intimidation," the statement of claim reads.

The Baronins alleged workers at the credit union knew Marion well and were "aware of the illegal acts of Giesbrecht."

Giesbrecht began making withdrawals from the credit union ATM without Marion present, and she wasn't caught until a bank teller refused to let her deposit a personalized blank cheque belonging to Marion Baronins, the claim reads.

The Baronins said the credit union refused to provide them with copies of the blank cheque after the fact, failed to protect the account, didn't notify Robert Baronins and did not investigate the suspicious activity.

Credit union denies claims

But the credit union denied the Baronins ever requested a copy of the cheque and challenged the rest of the allegations in court documents from May 2017.

The credit union denied the Baronins were using the account solely for savings — asserting they had a Heritage Chequing Account — and challenged the assertion that specific bank tellers developed an extensive enough relationship with Marion that they would be able to spot alleged misconduct.

The credit union also claimed it had no way of knowing funds removed from August 2013 and Sept. 30, 2014, weren't for "legitimate purposes."

The credit union admitted a bank teller confiscated one of Marion Baronins' blank cheques from Giesbrecht during an attempted deposit, but said they placed a hold on the account and launched an investigation.

"The WPCU says that at this time is when it was first put on inquiry," read May 2017 court documents from the credit union's legal counsel, Hill Sokalski Walsh Olson LLP.

"[The credit union] learned with that within hours of confiscating the cheque, an ATM withdrawal was made from the account. The WPCU immediately contacted Robert Baronins to advise him of the withdrawal and inquire as to whether he had any concerns about the account, at which point he informed the WPCU that Marion Baronins had made the withdrawal from the claimants' account."

The cheque was later destroyed in accordance with in-house policy, according to the credit union.

Took 'all reasonable steps'

The Baronins alleged the credit union had a duty to protect their account and failed to act in good faith. The credit union denied it breached those conditions and said it took "all reasonable steps" to investigate and protect the Baronins' account as soon as Giesbrecht tried to deposit that blank cheque.

The Baronins said they suffered a loss of $7,405.15, plus $2,000 in general damages. The credit union said any losses the Baronins suffered were due to Giesbrecht's actions, not theirs, and argued the Baronins' own negligence was also to blame.

The credit union argued that Marion Baronins failed to secure her debit card and PIN and therefore breached the terms of her banking agreement. Her son Robert failed to monitor the account, "despite being a joint account holder and being in a better position to understand" his mother's financials, the credit union stated.

The Baronins dropped their claim Sept. 25, 2017, according to court documents signed by their lawyer Charles Roy with Taylor McCaffrey LLP.

CBC News did not immediately hear back from Roy or Giesbrecht's lawyer, Greg Brodsky.

Giesbrecht is expected back in court for a bail hearing on March 28.