Andrea Giesbrecht was convicted of six counts of concealing remains. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of two years. The Crown is seeking an 11-year jail sentence in her case. (CBC)

A Winnipeg woman convicted of hiding the remains of six infants in a storage locker has returned to provincial court to argue for her case to be thrown out, owing to the length of time it's taken to conclude.

But a constitutional lawyer has urged the judge to reject Andrea Giesbrecht's request, calling the lateness of the motion egregious.

Michael Bodner said the defence filed its supporting paperwork late and didn't give the Crown any time to respond to their arguments.

"This application has been brought after the trial, after the verdict, after sentencing submissions," he said.

Giesbrecht, 43, was convicted in February of hiding the bodies of six infants in a U-Haul storage locker. The remains were found Oct. 20, 2014, by employees at the facility after the woman failed to pay her bill.

Sentencing arguments were presented earlier this month with a decision scheduled for Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT. Whether that goes ahead now is unknown.

On Wednesday, Giesbrecht's lawyer Greg Brodsky filed a delay motion to have the case thrown out because it has taken 33 months to work its way through the courts, beyond the 18-month time frame set out by the Supreme Court of Canada last summer.

Judge Murray Thompson asked Brodsky why he waited five months after the conviction to bring the motion. Brodsky replied by saying he didn't know he was going to do it until the Supreme Court ruled on another case recently — one that he believes has implications for Giesbrecht.

He didn't elaborate on the case or it's relevance to Giesbrecht.

As for delays up to this point, Brodsky blamed the Crown for laying and staying several charges before the trial began, which caused setbacks for setting court dates.

Greg Brodsky, Giesbrecht's lawyer, says his client's case has taken too long to conclude and should be thrown out. (CBC)

Brodsky has previously said he also believes the courts did not set aside enough time to complete the trial.

"It was set down, then it was set down again, and it was set down again. They kept not adequately determining how much time is necessary," he said.

Bodner said that even if the case took longer than the 18-month timeframe imposed by the Supreme Court last year, it occurred prior to that law being changed.

The case should fall under the "transitional exceptional circumstances" period before the Supreme Court ruling, he said.

Thompson has adjourned court until 1 p.m. local time for a decision on the delay motion.

If he accepts it, the case against Giesbrecht will be tossed and it will be as if she was never charged.

However, there are two other options. He could reject it and sentence Giesbrecht immediately afterward, or call for a hearing on the motion and delay sentencing.

Complex evidence presented

There's little question the case against Giesbrecht was complex, which the Crown has said contributed to the length of the case. Technical medical expert opinion evidence and DNA science featured prominently.

Giesbrecht was arrested the same month the infant remains were found in a locker she was renting. Due to the decomposition of the remains, no cause of death could be determined.

Medical experts testified the infants were Giesbrecht's, were at or near full term and were likely to have been born alive.

The Crown is seeking an 11-year sentence for Giesbrecht, while Brodsky has requested she be spared any further jail time beyond the 168 days spent on remand between the day she was arrested and being granted bail.