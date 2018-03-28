Skip to Main Content
Andrea Giesbrecht seeks bail while awaiting appeal on conviction for concealing dead infants

A Winnipeg woman convicted of concealing the remains of six dead infants is expected to ask to be released on bail while she awaits an appeal.

Giesbrecht was sentenced last July for concealing the remains in a storage locker

The Canadian Press ·
Andrea Giesbrecht is seeking bail while awaiting an appeal on her conviction of concealing the remains of six infants in a U-Haul storage locker in Winnipeg. (CBC)

Andrea Giesbrecht was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison last July for concealing the remains in a U-Haul storage locker.

The infant remains, which medical experts said were at or near full-term, were found by employees in October 2014 after Giesbrecht failed to keep up with her payments.

The bodies of six infants were found in a U-Haul storage locker in October 2014. (CBC)

Her lawyer, Greg Brodsky, has said Giesbrecht was saving the bodies in plastic bags and containers, not disposing of them.

Giesbrecht, who is to appear in court later today, never testified and the trial never heard a motive for her actions.

Provincial court Judge Murray Thompson called her moral culpability extreme and ruled the sentence needed to be strong enough to denounce her behaviour.

