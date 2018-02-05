Another Winnipeg police officer loses ammunition

Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye out for some lost ammo — once again.

For the second time in about a month, a pistol magazine containing ammunition was lost somewhere in the city by an officer during the course of duties.

The latest happened sometime between Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. and Feb. 5 at 1 a.m., police spokesman Const. Jay Murray said.

The plastic magazine is black and contains 15 rounds of ammunition.

A magazine was previously lost between Dec. 28 and Jan. 2. Murray does not know if that magazine has been found.

The officer who most recently lost a magazine retraced their steps but could not locate it, after noticing it was missing at the end of a shift.

Despite the two incidents, losing an ammunition magazine is a rare occurrence, said Murray.

Some days, there can be 100 officers at a time on the street, which amounts to a lot of officers out and about in a year.

But it can happen, Murray said, noting police officers across North America have had the same thing happen to them.

There are so many items officers are required to carry on their vests as police forces try to find a balance between having those things attached but quickly accessible. At the same time, they often chase people, climb fences or crawl through tight spaces, Murray said.

"There are a number of physical and strenuous activities that [officers] might do on a shift. Unfortunately, things become dislodged," he said. "This was just a case of that."

If anyone locates the magazine and/or the ammunition, it should be turned in at any police station or contact the non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.