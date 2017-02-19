A knife, a screwdriver and ammunition were found on a 24-year-old man Winnipeg police say created a disturbance downtown Friday.

Police say they were called outside Portage Place Shopping Centre after members of the Downtown Watch saw two men making a disturbance.

Both were intoxicated and one had an outstanding warrant. Police arrested the man and found the ammunition and a debit card linked to a previous robbery and stabbing.

The 24-year-old faces a number of charges was remanded into police custody.