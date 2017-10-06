Winnipeg's 13 ambulatory care clinics are being moved into one building, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority announced on Friday.

The clinics, which see more than 100,000 patients each year, will move into a new space where the former Ellen Douglass School is currently located on Elgin Avenue.

Ambulatory care clinics provide diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation services for things like spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputation, diabetes, infectious diseases and muscular dystrophy after a patient has been discharged from the hospital.

The former school was bought for $1.35 million earlier this year. It will be demolished and a new building constructed at the site, which the health region expects to be operational in fall 2019.

Once it's up and running, the health region said it expects to save $1.4 million each year.

The move will see 73 clinic rooms, which are currently located around the city — including at Health Sciences Centre and Grace Hospital — move into the 33,000-square-feet of space.

"Bringing together over a dozen specialists with additional clinic capacity will mean our patients will have shorter wait times and have the ability to address multiple health concerns in one location," said Dr. Eberhard Renner, director of the medicine program with the health region, in a news release.

The region said the move will also relieve pressure on the emergency department at HSC, because some patients don't need immediate attention but do need to see a specialist within 24 to 48 hours.

"Patients can then go home from the emergency department knowing they will see the specialist tomorrow or the next day," said Dr. Perry Gray, chief operating officer at HSC, in a news release.

"It will also free up space in emergency departments for patients who need urgent medical attention."

It's the latest change announced as the health region goes through what provincial Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen is calling the "most significant change in the health-care system in a generation." Part of the focus of those changes is streamlining and concentrating resources, rather than having them spread over multiple sites.

Earlier this week, Victoria General Hospital 's emergency room was changed into an urgent care centre and the Misericordia Urgent Care Centre closed, becoming a community intravenous therapy clinic.

The Ellen Douglass School was closed in 1980 and the building eventually became Clinical Support Services, a place for the Winnipeg School Division to provide support to families and students, the Manitoba Historical Society website says.

That clinic left the building in 2015 and it was put up for sale by the school division, eventually being bought by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority last February.