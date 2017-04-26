James Aisaican-Chase is fighting a red-light camera ticket he got nearly two years ago in hopes of persuading the City of Winnipeg to lengthen amber light times in some speed zones — despite a terminal cancer diagnosis that doctors have told him means he may not survive until the court case.

In October 2015, the then-69-year-old was on his way home from a doctor's appointment when the lights on Bishop Grandin Boulevard approaching River Road — an 80 km/h zone — turned amber. The Winnipeg senior didn't think he had enough time to stop, so he kept going, thinking he would make it through the intersection before the light turned red. He didn't.

"As I was getting into the intersection I noticed a flash and I saw the red," said Aisaican-Chase. "I didn't have time to clear the intersection when I should have."

Sure enough, a couple of weeks later there was a ticket — for running a red light in an intersection with a camera — in the mail.

James Aisaican-Chase says the four seconds between an amber and a red light is not enough time for drivers to clear an intersection in an 80 km/h zone. (CBC)

"I felt violated," said Aisaican-Chase. "How do you give me a ticket for doing the safe thing? If I did a panic stop somebody behind me would have rammed into me. If I tried to stop I would have blocked the intersection."

Todd Dube, founder of ticket-fighting group Wise Up Winnipeg, said this is the only city in the world that has four-second amber lights at every intersection regardless of the speed limit.

"The fact is, you need enough time to stop," said Dube, who is assisting Aisaican-Chase with his court battle.

He said the light goes from amber to red in four seconds, but Dube believes it should be between five and six seconds in 80 km/h zones.

"Naturally, the higher the speed the longer the amber time needs to be."

Dube said if drivers are far enough away they are able to slow down in time to stop. But as they get closer, they no longer have that luxury.

"What happens is you're in what's called a dilemma zone when you have too short of an amber. It produces a zone — kind of a no man's land — where you really don't have a viable option. You can't reasonably stop. Your senses tell you you're going at this speed, there's the intersection — you just proceed through it," Dube said.

'Profitable but they're dangerous'

At most Winnipeg intersections where the speed limit is 80 km/h there are signs with flashing lights warning drivers the light is about to turn amber, but Dube said those signs are absent from two particular intersections that happen to have red light cameras — Bishop Grandin and River Road, where Aisaican-Chase got his ticket, and Lagimodiere Boulevard at Grassie Boulevard.

"Not only do these cameras at 80 zones issue 800 per cent more tickets on average through red-light runners … they're dangerous. They're profitable but they're dangerous," said Dube.

Dube said he first became aware of the issue eight years ago when he received a red-light camera ticket in an 80 km/h zone. His vehicle was tagged entering the intersection at 4.1 seconds after the amber light signalled — 0.1 seconds after the light turned red. Dube said Aisaican-Chase crossed into the intersection 0.29 seconds after the light changed from amber to red.

"I want the courts to do the right thing and rule on this, saying that is not enough time. We've got to stop this four-second amber in an 80," said Aisaican-Chase.

His trial is set for two days in September, but the Winnipeg senior will give his statement in court Wednesday morning in case he isn't around to see it through.

In December 2016, Aisaican-Chase was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer that had spread to his liver. He was given six months to live. Despite that, he plans to go ahead with the court battle. He is on a fixed income and can't afford the fine, but also wants amber light times extended.

"I'm a fighter. I'll fight this ticket, I'll fight the cancer. I don't know if I'm gonna win either."