Seven years after Amber Guiboche disappeared, police have new information about the truck she was seen getting into on the night she went missing — and they're asking for the public's help to find it.

Amber Rose Marie Guiboche went missing in November of 2010. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Police have previously stated that shortly before midnight on Nov. 10, 2010, the 20-year-old woman left a friend's home on Bushnell Street in Winnipeg.

She walked to the corner of Isabel Street and William Avenue and got into a pickup truck driven by a man, police say. She was never seen again.

On Thursday, investigators from a joint police task force called Project Devote released new details about the truck: it was a mid-'90s, burgundy Chevrolet Silverado, seen travelling southbound on Isabel Street at the time.

The truck had an extended cab and short box with a decal reading "4x4" toward the rear of the box, and the outline of the word "Chevrolet" across the tailgate.

Project Devote is a joint task force between the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP, specializing in investigations into the disappearances and murders of exploited people. ​The team took on Guiboche's case in November 2016.

Police say the truck had an outline of the word 'Chevrolet' across the tailgate, similar to the one in this image. (Winnipeg Police Service)

In 2014, police released details about a man they suspect may have information about Guiboche's disappearance.

In 2014, police released this image of a man believed to have information about Guiboche's disappearance. (Winnipeg Police Service)

He was described as a 30-year-old man with short, reddish hair, hairy arms and stubble.

He may wear prescription lenses and was wearing a faded green camouflage baseball cap at the time Guiboche went missing, police said.

At the time, police said the man may have also regularly visited areas outside of Winnipeg.

If you have information about the truck or its driver, police ask you to call the Project Devote tip line at 1-888-673-3316 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).