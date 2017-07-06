When Amanda Thornborough started playing rugby during her high school years in Brandon, she had no idea she'd end up at her second world championship less than a decade later.

"It's kind of surreal to look back and see that I was just a homegrown Prairie girl just playing rugby for leisure and now I'm pursuing my second World Cup," she said.

Thornborough, 27, was one of 28 players named to Canada's women's rugby team, which heads to Ireland next month to compete in the 2017 Women's World Cup. She's the lone Manitoban on the team and one of 18 returnees from the Canadian squad that won silver in 2014.

Thornborough started playing at Brandon's Vincent Massey High School nine years ago. From there, she played provincially before being scouted nationally.

But even though she's got experience on the world stage, she says things have changed since the last time she went to the World Cup.

Amanda Thornborough was the only Manitoban named to Canada's women's rugby team, heading to the Rugby World Cup in early August. (Supplied/David Lintott )

"It will be a completely different experience," said Thornborough, who now trains in Victoria, B.C. "It's become more of a spectator sport. People are becoming more aware of women's rugby."

While the Canadian team came home with silver at the last world championship, Thornborough said they're aiming to take the championship this time.

"The process from the last one to this one has been strictly just becoming more elite, becoming more fine-tuned so we can become the best in the world," she said.

Team Canada faces Hong Kong in their first game at the championship on Aug. 9, followed by matches against Wales on Aug. 13 and New Zealand on Aug. 17.

Thornborough said she'll have plenty of friends and family, including her mom, cheering her on back in Manitoba. Her dad and two siblings are making the trek to Ireland to see her play in person.

She credits her coaches from Westman to the national level for her success over the years.

"It's kind of crazy," she said, thinking back on her career to date. "It's a real dream and it's a real privilege."