A massive painting of a sunflower is back on its easel in Altona, Man., after spending six weeks getting a much-needed facelift.

"It feels really good," said Cameron Cross, the Winnipeg artist who originally created the gigantic reproduction of a painting from Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers series and has now restored it.

"I think it's a great work of public art in a small community like Altona, so I think a lot of people around here in the area are anxious to see it back up," he told CBC's Radio Noon on Thursday.

The seven-by-10-metre painting, which weighs 3,600 kilograms and sits on a nearly 5,000-kilogram, 23-metre-high easel, is back on display in the rural Manitoba town, which is nicknamed "the sunflower capital of Canada."

"It's massive," Cross said. "It was a bit of engineering."

The painting is 3,600 kilograms alone without its easel. (Cameron Cross/Submitted)

Cross, a former high school teacher in Altona, was teaching in 1998 when he was inspired to start the art project.

After the painting went up in the town of about 4,100, which is approximately 90 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, Cross went on to do others around the world, including in Australia and the United States.

The public artwork in Altona was in desperate need of some TLC due to damage it endured over the years.

"It just suffered some good old-fashioned Manitoba weather."

The painting was officially reinstalled Thursday afternoon.