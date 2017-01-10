Coun. Matt Allard hopes to do for the "Dutch reach" what he could not do for zipper merges.

The rookie St. Boniface councillor, who's developed a reputation for proposing quirky ideas at city hall, is backing a move to cut down on "doorings," or collisions between cyclists and the doors on motor vehicles.

Allard has authored a motion asking the city to work with Manitoba Public Insurance to popularize the "Dutch reach," a manoeuvre intended to ensure people in cars don't fling open their doors and into the path of oncoming cyclists without warning.

"The 'Dutch reach' sees a driver or passenger in a car use the opposite hand from their side of the door to pull the handle, thereby causing a physical motion of the body which produces a shoulder and side view mirror check," he states in the motion.

Council's public works committee approved the motion Tuesday.

In previous motions, Allard asked city staff to gauge the negative effects of daylight saving time, prepare for driverless cars, place undercover police officers on Winnipeg Transit buses and develop a pilot project to promote zipper merges, or having drivers take turns filing into a single lane at construction sites.

A subsequent zipper-merge study determined the manoeuver did not catch on with drivers.