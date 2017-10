Alissa Severight went missing from downtown Winnipeg on Friday, Oct. 20. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find 27-year-old Alissa Severight.

She was last seen in downtown Winnipeg on Friday morning.

Severight is 5-9" tall and weighs 140 pounds, with a medium build. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Winnipeg police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.