Alexander Burmistrov has left the Winnipeg Jets again, picked up off waivers by the Arizona Coyotes.



"I'm happy for him," said Jets coach Paul Maurice. "He's worked hard over the last stretch."

The 25-year-old forward was put on waivers Jan. 1.

So far this season, Burmistrov had zero goals, two assists, in 23 games for the Jets.

"Alex and I had a number of conversations about what he was hoping to have here, I just had other players ahead of him and the role he was looking for wasn't here," Maurice said Monday. "So he'll get a chance then to go and kind of reinvent ... maybe not reinvent himself, maybe he gets that opportunity he's been looking for to go and play with some of the top guys and get some power play minutes."



Burmistrov was selected eighth overall in 2010 NHL draft by Atlanta.

He left the Jets for two seasons, 2013-14 and 2014-15, to play in the Kontinental Hockey League with Ak-Bars Kazan. He returned to the Jets in 2015.

In his NHL career, all with the Jets, Burmistrov played 298 games, scored 30 goals and had 51 assists.