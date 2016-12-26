An Air Canada flight travelling from Toronto to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in Winnipeg Monday night after the plane's cabin air system overheated.

Eight passengers on Airbus A321 reported feeling unwell, said Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick.

Emergency crews were sent to the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport just after 9 p.m.

Fitzpatrick said all of the customers were examined and released by paramedics.

People on the plane are now stuck overnight in hotels in Winnipeg and won't depart until tomorrow.

The plane had 184 passengers on board.