Aggressive panhandler charged after driver's windshield smashed

A man originally from The Pas, Man., has been arrested after an aggressive panhandler smashed a driver's windshield in south Winnipeg early Saturday morning, police say.

Officers were called about an aggressive panhandler at the corner of Fermor Avenue and Lagimodiere Boulevard around 2:50 a.m.

The woman said she had stopped at the intersection when a man came up to her vehicle and started to squeegee her driver's side window, despite the fact she made several indications she did not want her vehicle cleaned.

When finished, the man demanded payment, but when the driver refused, he hit her front windshield several times, shattering the window, police said.

The woman was not injured.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and identify fraud.

