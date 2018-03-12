After months of searching, Agape Table has found its new home.

The not-for-profit announced Monday they've reached an agreement in principle with Waves of Glory Inc. to rent space at The Wave Church at 364 Furby Street.

"The Wave is a great location and their people have been very welcoming," said Agape Table board chair, Jim Steep, in a release. "We are looking forward to renting their space and continuing to help as many Winnipeggers as we can. And we are glad that we are not moving far away."

The new location is roughly a kilometre away from Agape Table's current location at All Saints Anglican Church on Colony Street.

Agape Table — which serves breakfast to more than 300 low-income Winnipeggers every weekday — expects to begin operating at the new location by the end of June.

The move comes as All Saints plans a redevelopment to its property which will mean the hall used by Agape will no longer be available.

"All Saints has been an enthusiastic, compassionate and accommodating landlord," said Steep. "They have extended our rental agreement a couple of times to accommodate our search. We are very grateful for our 30-year relationship with them."

Now that the agreement is in place Agape Table will start work renovating the kitchen at The Wave shortly.

Agape Table is taking donations from the community to help cover the costs of the renovations, the move and their ongoing operations.