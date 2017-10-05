Agape Table invites the community in for a Thanksgiving feast

Air Date: Oct 05, 2017 2:08 PM CT

Agape Table invites the community in for a Thanksgiving feast0:54

Agape Table invited local community leaders to its Thanksgiving dinner in Winnipeg to highlight food issues affecting vulnerable people — and share a holiday meal.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Friday

Sunny

18°C

Saturday

Cloudy

16°C

Sunday

Sunny

14°C

Monday

Cloudy

9°C

Tuesday

Sunny

12°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage