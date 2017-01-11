The City of Winnipeg paid travel expenses early last year to allow a Vancouver-based broadcaster to host an anti-racism event at city hall organized by Mayor Brian Bowman's office.

Expense records for the mayor's office posted online state the city spent $1,032 on travel expenses related to the mayor's "embracing diversity" event, which took place at the start of what Bowman described as Winnipeg's "year of reconciliation."

The mayor's office stated today the expenses allowed Charles Adler, a former Winnipeg resident who now resides in B.C. and hosts a Corus Radio network show, to serve as the emcee for the event.

"He was not compensated for this role. His airfare and accommodations were paid for by the mayor's office," Bowman spokesman Jeremy Davis said in a statement.

"Community service," Adler stated on Twitter after the expense was noted by CBC News. "Honoured to do it. Only thing I'd do differently is my tie."

The event took place a year after a Maclean's magazine headline declared Winnipeg Canada's most racist city.