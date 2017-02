A large police presence remains on a taped-off North End street after a serious incident sent one person to hospital.

Police taped off several homes on Aberdeen Avenue. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Police responded to the area of Aberdeen Avenue, between Aikins and Powers streets, at about 10:15 a.m. CT Wednesday after a call to 911.

Police haven't released any details other than confirming one person was taken to hospital after a "serious incident."

Numerous police officers and vehicles were still at the scene at 11 a.m.