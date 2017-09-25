Brandon police arrested the mother of a toddler who was found alone in a stroller last month.

The 27-year-old woman faces charges of abandoning a child and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

A man heard the girl crying and found her outside his house on 19th Street on the morning of Aug. 31.

Police believe the girl had been abandoned for several hours before she was found.

When officers arrived, they found two purses containing identification with stroller, said the man who found the child.

Later that day, the girl's mother called to report her missing, Brandon police said.

Police are still looking for another suspect in the incident.

A spokesperson for the Brandon Police Service said officers have recently checked on the girl's well-being and she is in good health and good care.