'A sense of a new start': Winnipeg shelters, youth applaud Ndinawe funding boost

Thanks to a 24-hour safe space in Winnipeg, Ronald Gabriel found a better path for his own life.

The 20-year-old has been going to Rossbrook House — a youth drop-in centre that offers an overnight safe space for teens in the North End — since he was 10 years old.

"It's given me a sense of a new start. A home away from home," he said.

The federal government announced on Tuesday that Ottawa will spend close to $350,000 to expand the Ndinawe Youth Resource Centre's services this year and then another $280,000 in annual ongoing funding.

The money will ensure the facility is a 24/7 safe haven for youth in the name of Tina Fontaine, a 15-year-old girl whose body was found in the Red River in August 2014. She had stayed at Ndinawe in the weeks before she disappeared.

Gabriel believes the investment is a good thing for other vulnerable kids in Winnipeg.

"I came to this community as a youth with a past of, like, a family with gang members. I was never really into that stuff. And I wanted to change people's lives," he said.

Growing up, he said he could always count on Rossbrook House. There were people there who loved him, and activities, like hockey and music, that he loved to do, giving him hope for his future.

Gabriel lived with family but Child and Family Services was involved in his care. He didn't always have a safe place to stay at night. His older his sister died by suicide after she was placed in CFS care several years ago.

'Wonderful news': other drop-ins

Two other agencies that offer 24-hour support for youth in crisis are happy to see the funding boost for Ndinawe.

"I think it's awesome. I think it's so needed," said Jamil Mahmood, executive director of the Spence Neighbourhood Association.

The agency opened a 24/7 drop-in space at the Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre for West End teens throughout the winter, thanks to a boost in funding from the city.

"When youth need a safe space, they need it right away. They don't need it in a few hours or next day or on the weekend. So it'll be huge for the North End," he added.

But he's hopeful his association might receive similar fortune.

Come next week, Mahmood says the 40-50 kids who have been dropping in each night will have to go elsewhere on weeknights.

"You don't stop being homeless just because it warms up," he said, adding his agency will coordinate with Rossbrook House and Ndinawe to redirect kids in need.

Rosbrook House director Warren Goulet says the funding boost for Ndinawe is 'wonderful news'



Rosbrook House director Warren Goulet says the funding boost for Ndinawe is 'wonderful news'

"I think it's wonderful and I'm really glad to hear that the funding was made available for Ndinawe to extend their hours," said Warren Goulet, director of Rossbrook House. He said the need isn't going away, whether a drop-in centre sees three or 100 kids in a night.

"Really, we're just connecting with a drop in the bucket. I've always maintained that there should be a Rossbrook, a Spence Neighbourhood Association or a Ndinawe on every corner. And that might make a difference," he added.

A consistent place to go is what teens in crisis need, he said.

"Quite often, that might make the difference between life or death. Or it might just be a pit-stop. Hopefully, that can make a difference for someone young, like a Tina Fontaine."

Doors always open

Gabriel still spends a lot of time at the drop-in centre. He doesn't have a stable home now, but he sees his role as a leader to the younger kids as his reason for being there.

"Coming here, I found that there's a spirit I have, and it's something I should work with. It's like teaching people the right way in life, and not giving up on yourself pretty much," he said, with tears rolling down his cheeks.

It's reminiscent of how Rossbrook House began in 1976. Nun, lawyer and teacher Sister Geraldine MacNamara saw potential in Warren Goulet, who, as a teen, was troubled, involved in the court system and had no place to go at night.

"She took us under her wing and gave us respect that otherwise we wouldn't have had," he said, with tears in his eyes.

"She had an innate ability to look and see beyond that. To look and see something in us that we could not see in ourselves."

MacNamara opened the centre and hired him and his friends to work with the kids.

"You had social workers, Children's Aid, shaking their heads at this crazy old lady. 'You have recidivism children taking care of kids,'"he said, laughing.

"However here we are, 43 years later."

'Perfect fit'

Gabriel says he feels a responsibility to younger kids at Rosbrook House after the 24-hour safe space helped him He has seen Gabriel grow up and now says he's a perfect fit to help the younger kids at Rossbrook House.

Gabriel works there now on a casual basis, but would like to do more, and eventually go to university.

"Sometimes you miss out on opportunities and just never take it. You could be doing the wrong thing," he said through tears.

But he said he sees himself in the children, and through Rossbrook House, developed a strong sense of empathy and purpose.

"Showing up to school every day. Stuff you need to do in everyday life. Learning the importance of carrying your role as a youth in the community… and just having a passion for things."