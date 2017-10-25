A haunting experience at the Burt
Air Date: Oct 25, 2017 5:55 PM CT
It might not be the first place you think of hanging out this Halloween. But the Burton Cummings Theatre has a haunted experience that may freak you out. CBC's Marjorie Dowhos was at the Burt today for a sneak peak of Stage Frights.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Thursday
Snow or rain
0°C
Friday
Sunny
3°C
Saturday
Sunny
3°C
Sunday
Chance of showers
6°C
Monday
Chance of flurries
1°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- Firefighter charged with sexual assault granted bail
- Storm bringing wind, rain and blowing snow to southern Manitoba
- Take action to combat rising numbers of youth using meth: Children's Advocate
- Winnipeg Jets fans adopt bomb-sniffing dogs as furry ambassadors at Bell MTS Place
- Provincial bursary program seeking $13M in donations raises less than $2M in 6 months
Must Watch
-
Bomb sniffing dogs keep Winnipeg Jets fans safe
2:33
Winnipeg Jets fans have fallen hard for two highly trained bomb sniffing dogs and have adopted them as the furry new ambassadors of True North Sports and Entertainment.
-
Indigenous population growing rapidly, languages surging: census
1:56
The Indigenous population in Canada continues to rapidly outpace the growth of the rest of the country while Indigenous languages are showing a strong resurgence, according to census data released Tuesday by Statistics Canada.
Top News Headlines
- Court cases, changing society impacting Indigenous self-identity claims
- Dalhousie withdraws disciplinary action against Masuma Khan over 'white fragility' Facebook post
- Justice minister denounces judge's comments on teen sexual assault victim's weight
- Are border crossers breaking the law and jumping the queue? Answering your immigration questions
- China's Xi Jinping grows in power and influence, prepares to 'act big'
Most Viewed
- Former CTV broadcaster Steve Vogelsang accused of robbing 2 Alberta banks
- 10-year-old found safe after going missing from school Monday morning
- Storm bringing wind, rain and blowing snow to southern Manitoba
- Woman who went missing Friday has been found, police say
- Police bust St. James fentanyl operation
- Family of woman, 21, killed in Winnipeg shooting embark on 4-day honour walk
- 'You've had your wake-up call': 4 weekend drug overdoses in Brandon spark calls for action
- New chemical cocktails found in Hudson Bay polar bears
- No health-care premium for Manitoba in 1st term, premier says
Special Coverage
-
CBC Investigates
Wire-bristle BBQ brush incident reports more than double
'What will it take — a death?' Surgeon urges Health Canada ban on wire brushes
-
CBC Investigates
'It was such a big secret': Man waives ban on his identity in father's incest trial
Prominent pediatrician to go to trial this fall
-
CBC Investigates
U of M gave positive reference check for former prof accused of sexual harassment: Berklee College
Privacy law restricts sharing information in reference checks, says U of M
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day