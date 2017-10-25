The cbc.ca login and signup tools may be temporarily unavailable for some people due to maintenance. We're sorry for the inconvenience.

A haunting experience at the Burt

Air Date: Oct 25, 2017 5:55 PM CT

A haunting experience at the Burt3:21

It might not be the first place you think of hanging out this Halloween. But the Burton Cummings Theatre has a haunted experience that may freak you out. CBC's Marjorie Dowhos was at the Burt today for a sneak peak of Stage Frights.

