A handful of animals rights activists with PETA gathered outside the Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg on Friday night demanding people see anything but A Dog's Purpose.

The controversy stems from a video that went viral last week. It shows a German shepherd dog being forced into a pool of churching, turbulent water for one of the movie's scenes.

The dog appears distressed and tries to scramble up the side of the pool trying, seeming to want to avoid the water while its handler pushes it into the pool.

In another clip the dog is seen swimming and its head goes under the water before the video cuts out.

The footage was allegedly filmed on the movie's Winnipeg set in November 2015.

"It must have been terrifying for that animal," Emily Lavender, a campaigner with PETA [People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals] who took part in Friday's protest in Winnipeg.

"We're just asking compassionate moviegoers to send a message to the film industry that animals shouldn't be abused for film," she said.

She said new technology, like CGI, cuts out the need for putting any animals at risk to make movies.

"There's no use for animals in film anymore," she said.

Producers for A Dog's Purpose cancelled the film's Hollywood premiere amid the controversy.