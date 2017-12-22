A clean house, a new Lexus: Winnipeg grown-ups share what they're asking Santa for

Air Date: Dec 22, 2017 5:05 PM CT

A clean house, a new Lexus: Winnipeg grown-ups share what they're asking Santa for1:34

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Sunday

Sunny

-19°C

Sunday

Chance of flurries

-19°C

Monday

Sunny

-23°C

Tuesday

Sunny

-24°C

Wednesday

Sunny

-25°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage