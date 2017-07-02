After several Canada Day celebrations turned violent, Winnipeg police are investigating seven stabbings over five separate incidents.

It began at 7:30 p.m., when police learned that an 18-year-old man had been stabbed near the skate park at The Forks. The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable. A 19-year-old man was detained in custody on a charge of assault with a weapon and other offences.

At 12:15 a.m., officers came across a large fight that had erupted at a St. Mary Avenue and Smith Street block party. Three people are being treated for stab wounds.

At 12:15 a.m., officers came across a large fight that had erupted at a St. Mary Avenue and Smith Street block party. Three people are being treated for stab wounds. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

Police went to Arlington Street and Flora Avenue for a report of a woman stabbed at 12:45 a.m. Police said they believe the incident was the result of a robbery. The 21-year-old victim is in stable condition.

At 1:30 a.m., police were called to another stabbing in the 500 block of Sherbrook Street. A 22-year-old woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

A man in his 20s also arrived in a Winnipeg emergency room with a stab wound. Police say the injury was sustained during a large fight at Main Street and Pioneer Avenue.

Man tasered after coming off roof

At 6:30 a.m. Canada Day morning, police were called to a suspicious incident in the 1000 block of King Edward Street.

Officers saw a man acting erratically on top of the roof of a local business. They found the man at the business with injuries to his hands and upper body.

But when police officers approached the man, he became combative.

After a struggle, police used a Taser and took the man into custody.

Police said officers later found a knife hidden in his clothing.

A female officer was injured during the incident, but did not require medical attention.

The 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested for causing a disturbance, resisting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer and possession of a weapon.

Cadet struck by car

Police were directing traffic at Broadway and Main Street after the fireworks at 11:30 p.m. A cadet asked a woman in a vehicle to remain stopped because of the pedestrians in the area.

Police said the woman became belligerent and quickly accelerated her car, hitting the cadet. His arm was injured.

The suspect continued to drive away, but was quickly stopped by police.

A 31-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, failure to obey a peace officer's directions and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Arrested with tire iron

Early Sunday morning police were patrolling downtown when they say officers saw someone trying to pry open the back door of a business.

They arrested a suspect around 2:30 a.m. and allegedly a tire iron in her possession.

A 20-year-old Winnipeg woman is charged with break and enter and possession of break-in instruments.