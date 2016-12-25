It's the most wonderful time of the year, and if you're lucky you've got some time off.

If you need any ideas for how to fill it, here are five options you might want to explore.

WHAT: TOUR — Nonsuch hold tour

Get a glimpse of Christmas in 17th-century England at the Manitoba Museum's Nonsuch Gallery — and while you're at it, you can get a tour of the rarely-opened cargo hold of the Nonsuch, a replica of the British ship from 1668.

Get a tour of the Nonsuch at the Manitoba Museum, including the rarely-opened cargo hold. (Travel Manitoba)

You can catch a tour from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. starting Boxing Day and ending Jan. 8.

If you time it right, you can also hear a storyteller spin tales of Christmases past on Dec. 27, Jan. 1 and Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHAT: FILM — Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

OK, so it's not exactly film, but it's pretty close. For two days at the Winnipeg Art Gallery you can see the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, billed by the WAG as "the world's most prestigious advertising awards."

The best commercials of 2016 are picked from more than 35,000 entries from 94 countries.

Plus, there will be snacks and a cash bar, and tickets are only $15 for non-member adults. If you're a member, senior or student, they're even cheaper at $13.

Online ticket sales are over, but you can still buy them in person at the WAG.

See the shows on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.

WHAT: TOUR — Holiday lights

If you want to take in the often pretty spectacular decorations that come with this festive season, you can check out holiday lights at a few different spots, in addition to looking around your own neighbourhood.

Canad Inns Winter Wonderland is a 2.5 kilometre-long drive-through winter light show at Red River Exhibition Park. Admission is by vehicle pass, with an average cost of $15.

Check out holiday lights before everybody takes them down for the year. (David Horemans/CBC)

You can go any day except Christmas Day from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 7. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, there are complimentary sleigh rides, weather permitting.

You can also see holiday lights showcased while warm and cozy inside at the Manitoba Hydro's Electrical Museum & Education Centre in their "All That Glows" exhibit.

The Harrow Street museum is closed for Christmas and the following two days, but re-opens on Dec. 28. Admission is free. Hours are Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibit looks at how holiday lights and decorations have changed over the years.

WHAT: OUTDOORS — Ice fishing at FortWhyte Alive

If you're getting tired of being cooped up inside and feel like braving the cold, head to FortWhyte Alive on Dec. 28 and do some ice fishing.

Fishing fees will be waived and equipment rentals are free for the day, so show up between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to try your hand at a classic Canadian pastime.

Alternatively, if ice fishing isn't appealing to you but you want to get outside, you can head to FortWhyte between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 27 and play kubb, a traditional Viking sport, on the lake.

WHAT: THEATRE — MunschBusters!

The time has come for Prairie Theatre Exchange's annual performances of Robert Munsch stories.

This year it's called MuschBusters!, and local playwright Debbie Patterson's adaptation offers up Munsch classics including "Alligator Baby," "The Dark," "Mud Puddle," "Good Families Don't" and "The Boy in the Drawer."

You can even come in your jammies for the 7 p.m. "Pajama Party" performances — and there'll be milk and cookies after those shows.

The running time is about 55 minutes and tickets are $12.75.