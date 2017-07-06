Police have made a fifth arrest in the shooting death of a father whose dying moments were broadcast live on Facebook.

Leon Edward Patchinose, 29, was arrested in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter in the murder of William Sumner.

Sumner, a 27-year-old father of three, was shot three times on Father's Day in Winnipeg's North End.

William Sumner was shot three times on Father's Day. (Supplied photo)

Sumner was at a house on Pritchard Avenue near McKenzie Street when there was a fight and he was shot a number of times, police said in June.

A local woman posted a live broadcast on Facebook of emergency workers trying to resuscitate Sumner outside the house and family learned of his death when someone posted a RIP message on his Facebook wall.

Five days after the shooting, police charged Cameron Bounthieng Kinnavanthong, 32, with second-degree murder, plus several other charges related to possession of weapons and other restricted devices.

Gene Lester Joseph Malcolm, 33, and Jonathan Erin Catcheway, 28, have also been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

On Thursday, police said they also arrested and charged Nicole Johnston, 23, with accessory after the fact last week.

Police have said Malcolm, Catcheway and Kinnavanthong have gang associations, but it is not known if the shooting was a gang matter.

